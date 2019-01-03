1
House probes budget anomalies under Diokno | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
- The House opens its probe into the alleged anomalies in the 2018 budget and the proposed P3.7-trillion budget in 2019, both prepared under Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno.
- Apple cuts its revenue outlook for the first quarter of 2019 from $91 billion to $84 billion.
- NASA scientists show detailed images of Ultima Thule, an icy celestial body shaped like a giant snowman.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico