PNP: Daraga mayor is 'mastermind' in Batocabe slay | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- The Philippine National Police names Daraga Mayor Carlwyn Baldo as the alleged mastermind in the killing of AKO Bicol Representative Rodel Batocabe.
- U.S. President Donald Trump meets top Democratic lawmakers but fails to hammer out an agreement that would end a partial government shutdown over his demand for billions of dollars to build a border wall with Mexico.
- The House committee on rules, chaired by Congressman Rolando Andaya, kicked off its probe into the alleged anomalies in the current 2018 and the proposed 2019 budget on Thursday, January 3.
- Miss Universe 2018 2nd runner-up Sthefany Gutierrez is getting attention after photos of her before and after apparent cosmetic enhancement went viral.
- Streaming giant Netflix warns the public against doing the ‘Bird Box’ challenge.
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
Master Editor / Playback
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico