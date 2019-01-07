1
NCRPO: We won't use ACT teachers list illegally | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
- National Capital Region Police Office chief Guillermo Eleazar says listing teachers part of a progressive and militant group is perfectly legal.
- U.S. President Donald Trump stands firm on his demand for billions of dollars to fund a border wall with Mexico, which forced a shutdown of the U.S. government for the past 3 weeks.
- The German government says private data stolen from hundreds of German politicians including Chancellor Angela Merkel have been published online in a stunning breach of cybersecurity.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico