Makati court denies Trillanes’ appeal | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Senator Sonny Trillanes will face trial again for previously-dismissed rebellion charges, after Makati Judge Elmo Alameda denies his appeal for the court to stand by a 2011 ruling.
- Philippine National Police chief Director General Oscar Albayalde sacks intelligence officers who allegedly ‘leaked’ the intelligence memorandum calling for the inventory of educators who are part of a leftist group.
- The Philippine National Police says Daraga Mayor Carlwyn Baldo also had plans to assassinate his predecessor.
- HBO finally releases a clip from the highly-anticipated Game of Thrones final season.
- Actor Darren Criss dedicates his first Golden Globe to his ‘firecracker Filipino’ mother.
