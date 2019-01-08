1
Malacañang: Budget delays 'unacceptable' to Filipinos | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Malacañang warns Congress that further 'unreasonable' delays in passing the 2019 budget due to partisan politics would impede government programs and would be unacceptable to citizens.
- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump denounce China's 'arbitrary detention' of two Canadians.
- House of Cards star Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty to indecently assaulting a teenager who alleged that the actor groped him in a bar in Massachusetts in 2016.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico