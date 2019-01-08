1
Suspect in Cotabato City bombing surrenders | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Suspect in Cotabato mall bombing surrenders to police
- Duterte wants road user's tax revenues for Manila Bay cleanup, hospitals
- Meralco lowers January power rates
- Samsung Electronics flags near-30% slump in Q4 operating profit
- Penn Badgley and Shay Mitchell coming to Manila for ‘You’
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico