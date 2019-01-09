1
Duterte assistant Michael Dino's chopper landed at Ultra | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Photos of Presidential Assistant for the Visayas Michael Dino landing his chopper in the middle of the track at Ultra Philippine Sports Complex in Pasig City are making the rounds on social media.
- Reelectionist and former senators continue to dominate the winning circle in a December 2018 Pulse Asia survey.
- President Donald Trump uses a prime-time address to the nation to insist on $5.7 billion for a steel wall along the Mexican border.
- Vietnam accuses Facebook of violating a new cybersecurity law by refusing to remove anti-government content from its site.
- Mark Zuckerberg says he will host discussions on the future of tech as part of his annual New Year’s resolution.
