PH Sports Commission Chief: Dino landed chopper without permission | Midday wRap
- Presidential Assistant for the Visayas Michael Dino landed his chopper at the Ultra Philippine Sports Complex without the permission of its authorities.
- Social Weather Stations or SWS survey says 66% of Filipinos are worried about President Rodrigo Duterte's health, while almost half believe he has health problems.
- U.S. President Donald Trump storms out of negotiations on funding a U.S.-Mexico border wall when Democratic opponents refused to agree to the project.
