Poe to sue Jacinto if he insists on cell tower duopoly plan | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Senate public services committee chairperson Grace Poe vows to sue Presidential Adviser on Economic Affairs and Information and Communications Technology RJ Jacinto if he insists on his cellular tower duopoly plan.
- A Makati court finds former bank manager Maia Deguito guilty of money laundering in the 2016 Bangladesh Bank heist, sentencing her to 4 to 7 years in prison for each of the 8 counts.
- Malacañang says Presidential Assistant for the Visayas Michael Dino is not to blame for his chopper landing at the Ultra Philippine Sports Complex.
- P11-billion shabu controversy whistleblower Lourdes Mangaoang is back as the X-ray chief of the Bureau of Customs.
- Amazon founder Jeff Bezos announces that he and his wife MacKenzie Bezos are divorcing after a long separation.
