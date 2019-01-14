1
Locsin blames 'Yellows' for passport data loss | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Foreign Secretary Teddyboy Locsin alleges former officials of the Department of Foreign Affairs under the Aquino administration 'perpetrated' a 'passport fraud' that led to the loss of passport data.
- Coach Freddie Roach says Pacquiao is back to his devastating ways.
- Sharon Cuneta ignores negative comments against her after she was selected muse for Magnolia in the opening ceremonies of the PBA's 44th season.
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
Master Editor / Playback
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico