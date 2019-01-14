Yasay refutes Locsin, says passport data not stolen | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Former foreign secretary Perfecto Yasay refutes his successor, Foreign Secretary Teddyboy Locsin and says he ‘was misinformed.’
- Legislators and friends of AKO Bicol Representative Rodel Batocabe honor the life and works of the slain congressman on Monday, January 14.
- The Wall Street Journal reports the White House demanded that the military draft plans for strikes on Iran, sparking concern at the Pentagon and State Department.
- A Filipino-American director will come out with his Disney Pixar short film soon.
- Game of Thrones announces the airing date of its final season – April 14, 2019.
