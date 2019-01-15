1
Big-time oil price hike set for January 15 | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Fuel prices spike Tuesday as oil-producing countries like Saudi Arabia cut their output to prevent oversupply.
- Outsourced contractor APO Production Unit says contrary to the claim of Foreign Secretary Teddyboy Locsin, passport data of Filipinos remain intact and accessible to the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs.
- Prince Harry's wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex says she’s 6 months pregnant and expecting her baby at the end of April or beginning of May.
