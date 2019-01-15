1
Locsin scraps birth certificates for passport renewals | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Foreign Secretary Teddyboy Locsin says that he is scrapping the birth certificate requirement for passport renewals, even as this requirement remains for first-time passport applicants.
- Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno warns senators that removing the P75-billion ‘insertion’ in the proposed 2019 public works budget would lead to more unemployment.
- A Davao City court rejects the Department of Justice's request for a hold departure order against opposition Senator Sonny Trillanes.
- Comelec announces it has placed the town of Daraga in Albay, and the City of Cotabato, under its control for this election period.
- Stephen King steps in to save the regional review section of his local newspaper.
