SWS: net satisfaction ratings decline for Robredo, Arroyo | Midday wRap
- The latest Social Weather Stations survey shows House Speaker Gloria Macapagal Arroyo and Vice President Leni Robredo’s net satisfaction ratings decline at the end of 2018.
- Daraga Mayor Carlwyn Baldo is facing a corruption case before the Office of the Ombudsman after he was implicated in the killing of AKO Bicol Representative Rodel Batocabe.
- Britain's parliament on Tuesday rejects Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal.
