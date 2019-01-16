1
DOJ denies Rappler Holdings and Maria Ressa appeal over tax charges | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- The Department of Justice or DOJ denies the appeal of Rappler Holdings Corporation and its president Maria Ressa over 4 counts of alleged failure to supply correct information in the tax returns, and one count of tax evasion.
- The Senate and the House of Representatives finally arrives at a compromise on the bill abolishing the graft-riddled Road Board.
- House Speaker Gloria Arroyo admits she uses cannabis patches to help ease pain whenever she travels to a country where medical marijuana is legal.
- Huawei's reclusive founder Ren Zhengfei gives a rare media interview, forcefully denying accusations that his firm engaged in espionage on behalf of the Chinese government.
- Razorback drummer Brian Velasco dies in an apparent suicide Wednesday, January 16.
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
Master Editor / Playback
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico