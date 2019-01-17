1
Sri Lanka President Sirisena praises Duterte drug war | Evening wRap
- Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena is all praises for President Rodrigo Duterte and his bloody campaign against illegal drugs, calling it an "example to the world."
- Paolo Duterte and the Department of Justice or DOJ ask a Davao court to cancel the bail earlier granted to senator Sonny Trillanes for the libel charges he's facing in the city.
- The Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police will deploy a 20,000-strong joint force to secure the historic Bangsamoro plebiscite on January 21 and February 6.
- Ilocos Norte Governor Imee Marcos’s latest political advertisement prominently features Presidential daughter Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte.
- Razorback drummer Brian Velasco’s family requests the police to stop their probe into the musician’s death, issuing a waiver to an investigation into possible foul play.
