Bangsamoro Plebiscite 2019 | Midday wRap
- Millions of voters from Maguindanao, Lanao del Sur, Basilan, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi, and Cotabato City will decide if they want their areas to be included in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao or BARMM Monday, January 21.
- Contrary to Ilocos Norte Governor Imee Marcos’ claim, Princeton University says she did not finish her degree.
- Boxer Manny Pacquiao won over Adrien Broner to retain his World Boxing Association regular welterweight belt on Sunday, January 20 Philippine time.
