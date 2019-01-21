1
House panel OKs bill to lower age of criminal liability to 9 years old | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- The House committee on justice approves the bill that would lower the minimum age of criminal responsibility from 15 to 9 years old.
- Rolando Andaya Jr is no longer the House Majority leader.
- Polls closed 3 pm on Monday, January 21, ending the first day of voting in the historic Bangsamoro plebiscite.
- The Department of Foreign Affairs or DFA assures the National Privacy Commission or NPC that 'all passport data is safe' and under its custody in a meeting Monday.
- Oil companies will implement another fuel price hike on Tuesday, January 22, marking the 3rd straight week of increases.
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
Master Editor / Playback
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico