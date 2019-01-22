1
Comelec: Bangsamoro plebiscite peaceful despite delays | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
- The Commission on Elections says the Bangsamoro plebiscite on Monday was "very peaceful" despite delays that affected around 8,000 voters in 24 polling precincts.
- Figures from the Philippine National Police released Monday shows from January 2017 to December 2018, the police have caught over 1,300 children aged 17 years and below for their alleged involvement in illegal drugs.
- Russia's media watchdog Roskom-nadzor launches "administrative proceedings" on Monday against social media giants Facebook and Twitter, accusing them of not complying with Russian law.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico