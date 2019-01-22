1
Supreme Court suspends ballot recount in VP protest | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- The Supreme Court, acting as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal or PET suspends the ballot recount in the electoral protest filed by former senator Bongbong Marcos against Vice President Leni Robredo.
- Police arrest Daraga Mayor Carlwyn Baldo Tuesday, January 22.
- The United States declares the Philippines ineligible for H-2A and H-2B American visas due to concerns that Filipinos can use at least one of these visas to overstay in America or engage in human trafficking.
- France hits Google with a $57 million dollar data consent fine using the EU's strict General Data Protection Regulation or GDPR for the first time.
- After 35 years, 70’s Swedish music group ABBA is releasing two new studio-recorded songs, titled 'I Still Have Faith In You' and 'Don’t Shut Me Down.'
