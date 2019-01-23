1
Cotabato City votes to join BARMM | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
- The proposed self-governing body in Muslim Mindanao wins Cotabato City, the “crown jewel” of the region, as the city votes to join the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao or BARMM.
- After being arrested Tuesday Daraga town Mayor Carlwyn Baldo was rushed to the hospital later in the evening.
- American R&B star Chris Brown is detained in Paris after being accused of rape.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico