1
House changes proposed minimum criminal liability age from 9 to 12 years old | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- The minimum age of criminal responsibility is changed from 9 years old to 12 during the 2nd reading of the bill that would lower the minimum age of criminal responsibility.
- Unofficial results from the city's board of canvassers show that Isabela City in Basilan votes not to join the proposed Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao or BARMM.
- President Donald Trump sends a message to Democrats who hope he'll relent in the political arm wrestling that has the federal government shut down for 32 days: 'No Cave!'
- 11-year-old Filipino-American Angelica Hale makes history as the first contestant to receive the Golden Buzzer twice on America’s Got Talent.
- 'Roma' grabs 10 Oscar nominations and scores several firsts in the process including first Spanish-language film nominated for best picture, and the first nominations for streaming giant Netflix in the directing, original screenplay, foreign language film and best picture categories.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico