Economic growth inches up to 6.1% in Q4 | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
- The Philippine Statistics Authority announces the Philippines’ gross domestic product or GDP growth inched up to 6.1% during the 4th quarter of 2018.
- The opposition senatorial candidates remind voters in their first political advertisement as a slate that while the general public may not know them yet, the “Otso Diretso” bets can help address their problems.
- U.S. President Donald Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi clash Wednesday after she effectively blocked him from delivering his annual address in Congress during the government shutdown, now in its 33rd day.
