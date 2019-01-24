1
Sulu rejects Bangsamoro law | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Sulu has voted not to ratify the Bangsamoro Organic Law or BOL despite being a part of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao or ARMM.
- Vice President Leni Robredo warns against the 'dangers' of a possible Chinese company takeover of Hanjin Heavy Industries and Construction Philippines' shipyard in Subic Bay.
- Senator Sonny Trillanes slams Davao City-based tycoon Dennis Uy for allegedly bagging the country's 3rd telecommunications player slot by using his close ties to President Rodrigo Duterte.
- An audience member was killed and another injured after they fell from the bleachers during the taping of GMA 7 variety game show Wowowin Tuesday, January 22.
- After winning in the ring, Manny Pacquiao regains his pay-per-view footing.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico