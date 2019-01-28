1
SITE: ISIS claims twin suicide bombings of Jolo cathedral
Today on Rappler:
- Two bomb attacks hit the Cathedral of Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Jolo, Sulu, Sunday January 27 killing at least 20 people.
- President Donald Trump temporarily ended the longest government shutdown in U.S. history Friday, January 25, Saturday, January 26 Manila time.
- Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro rejects demands by European countries to call elections within 8 days insisting that his country is not ‘tied’ to Europe.
- Singer and rock icon Pepe Smith dies Monday, January 28. He was 71.