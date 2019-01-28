1
Oil firms to hike prices for 4th straight time on January 29 | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Fuel prices will once again rise Tuesday, January 29, as global forces place pressure on the commodity.
- Pope Francis condemns the bombing of the Jolo Cathedral that killed at least 20 people and wounded 111 others during a Catholic Mass Sunday, January 27.
- The House of Representatives gives the greenlight to lower the minimum age of criminal responsibility from 15 to 12 years old.
- Japan's prime minister Shinzo Abe vows to 'break the shell of mutual distrust' with North Korea by meeting leader Kim Jong-un face-to-face and restoring diplomatic relations between the two historic foes.
- Two days after winning the first Miss Intercontinental title for the Philippines, newly-crowned beauty queen Karen Gallman shares a message for her fans and mentors on Instagram.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico