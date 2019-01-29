1
Lawmakers: lowering criminal liability age breaks Filipino core values | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
- A congressman justifies the House bill that seeks to lower the minimum age of criminal responsibility from 15 years old to 12 because they’ve taken their first communion.
- Facebook unveils new tools to counter online political meddling in the European elections.
- Billionaire and former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz says he is looking into running against Donald Trump in 2020 as an independent presidential candidate.
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
Master Editor / Playback
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico