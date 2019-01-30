1
2 killed, 4 injured in Zamboanga City mosque blast | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
- A grenade thrown inside a mosque in Zamboanga City kills at least 2 and injured 4 others past midnight, Wednesday.
- China accuses the United States of 'political motivations' behind charges against Chinese telecom giant Huawei.
- Multi award-winning singer-songwriter James Ingram, best known for the hit songs 'Just Once' and 'I Don't Have A Heart' dies Tuesday. He was 66.
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
Master Editor / Playback
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico