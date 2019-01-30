1
DSWD backs lowering criminal liability age to 12 | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- The Department of Social Welfare and Development or DSWD backs Congress in lowering the minimum age of criminal liability to 12 years old.
- Ombudsman prosecutors are now running after senatorial candidate Bong Revilla to return to the national treasury P124.5 million plundered through the pork barrel scam.
- Two persons of interest in the Jolo Cathedral bombing turn themselves in to authorities Wednesday, January 30, denying their involvement in the blasts.
- Senators call on transportation officials to issue an order regulating motorcycle taxis, pending the passage of a law amending the Land Transportation and Traffic Code.
- TechCrunch investigative report alleges Facebook secretly paid volunteers as much as $20 a month to install 'Facebook Research' – an app that monitors and collects data from its users.
