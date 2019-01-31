1
China opens 'rescue center' in West Philippine Sea | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- China opens a 'maritime rescue center'on Kagitingan Reef or Fiery Cross Reef in the West Philippine Sea 'to better protect navigation and transport safety.'
- The MMDA plans to have an exclusive lane for motorcycles along EDSA.
- Venezuela acting president Juan Guaido leads thousands of opposition protesters to call on the armed forces to abandon President Nicolas Maduro and allow humanitarian aid into the crisis-wracked country.
- Malaysia installs a new king, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah Thursday, January 31.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico