Duterte transfers power to approve reclamation to Office of the President | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
- President Rodrigo Duterte transfers the power to approve reclamation projects from the National Economic Development Authority or NEDA to the Philippine Reclamation Authority or PRA, which he placed under his office in Malacañang.
- Philippine National Police chief Oscar Albayalde says Alias Kamah has surrendered to Philippine authorities.
- Pope Francis landed in the United Arab Emirates Sunday, February 3, for the first ever visit by a pontiff to the Arabian Peninsula – the birthplace of Islam.
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
Master Editor / Playback
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico