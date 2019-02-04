1
Abu Sayyaf leader Sawadjaan 'mastermind' in Jolo Cathedral bombing | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Philippine National Police chief Oscar Albayalde names Abu Sayyaf Group or ASG leader Hatib Hajan Sawadjaan the ‘mastermind’ and ‘financier’ of the Jolo Cathedral bombing which killed at least 23 and injured over 100.
- The House of Representatives gives its nod to legalizing the operations of motorcycle taxis in the Philippines.
- The Pentagon says the United States will send an additional 3,750 troops to its frontier with Mexico as President Donald Trump doubles down on his call for a wall to boost border security.
- The Department of Health or DOH urges the public to wait for test results on Manila Bay's chemical and physical quality, as well as its coliform levels, before they go for a swim.
- Toy Story 4 drops a teaser during the Super Bowl LIII.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico