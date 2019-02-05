1
Inflation slows down further to 4.4% in January 2019 | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
- The Philippine Inflation rate goes down to 4.4% in January inching closer to the government's desired range of 2% to 4%.
- The Justice Department recommends the filing in court of cyber libel charges against Rappler, its CEO Maria Ressa, and former researcher Rey Santos over a story published in May 2012 – 4 months before the law they allegedly violated was enacted.
- The Commission on Elections sets new rules for social media posts and online ads during the campaign period for the 2019 elections.
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
Master Editor / Playback
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico