- Comelec Spokesperson James Jimenez says security is the 'main concern' in part two of the Bangsamoro plebiscite on Wednesday, February 6.
- Pope Francis holds a public mass for an estimated 170-thousand Catholics on the first ever papal visit to the Muslim Gulf.
- The movie Glass remains shatter-proof atop North American box offices for a 3rd straight weekend, earning 9.5 million dollars.
- Miss Universe 1993 Dayanara Torres confirms she has skin cancer.
- Actor Liam Neeson reveals that he once walked the streets hunting for a 'black bastard' to kill in retaliation for the rape of a friend.
