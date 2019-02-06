1
Grade 9 students nabbed for alleged drug use | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Police on Monday nabbed 11 students who allegedly used illegal drugs in a house in Makati City.
- Residents of Lanao del Norte and North Cotabato – except Iligan City – will decide whether or not they will join a new and powerful Muslim region Wednesday, February 6.
- Facebook on Tuesday rolls out a Messenger feature for anyone who has fired off a message they regret – a way to take it back.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico