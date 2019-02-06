1
DOH declares measles outbreak in Metro Manila | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- The Department of Health confirms a measles outbreak in the National Capital Region.
- Two House committees recommend the filing of charges against former president Noynoy Aquino over the Dengvaxia vaccine.
- After two years of turmoil, United States President Donald Trump urges Americans to unite.
- Pop singer Pink is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico