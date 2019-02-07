1
Dengvaxia scare caused measles outbreaks in PH –Año | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Secretary Eduardo Año says the vaccination scare brought by the Dengvaxia controversy led to the measles outbreaks in Luzon and the Visayas.
- Lanao del Norte rejects the inclusion of its key areas in the new Bangsamoro region.
- A number of journalist groups and institutions slam the Department of Justice's recommendation to file cyber libel charges against Rappler Incorporated, its CEO Maria Ressa, and former researcher Reynaldo Santos Jr over a 7-year-old story written months before the cyber libel law was enacted.
- China deploys its maritime militia to the vicinity of Pag-asa Island in the West Philippine Sea after the Philippines began construction on the island.
- The University of the Philippines debunks Ilocos Norte Governor Imee Marcos claim that she graduated cum laude from its College of Law.
