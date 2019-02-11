1
PNP files assault charges vs taho-throwing Chinese | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
- The Philippine National Police or PNP files assault complaints against Chinese passenger Jiale Zhang who threw taho at a policeman in the MRT.
- National Enquirer lawyer El-kan Abra-mowitz denies allegations by Jeff Bezos that the National Enquirer tabloid had tried to extort and blackmail him, insisting that embarrassing photographs were obtained from a ‘reliable’ source.
- Singer Ariana Grande wins her first Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album for her 4th studio album ‘Sweetener.’
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico