BI lawyers seek deportation of taho-throwing foreign student | Midday wRap
- The Bureau of Immigration (BI) legal team recommended a deportation case against foreign student Zhang Jiale.
- Indonesian authorities launches an investigation after a police force chief admitted an officer wrapped a live snake around a terrified suspect in a bid to force a confession.
- Actress and singer Armida Siguion-Reyna died on Monday, February 11, at the age of 88 years old.
