PH midterm election campaign period officially starts | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Day one of the campaign period kicks off with House Speaker Gloria Arroyo lending her star power to President Rodrigo Duterte's senatorial candidates during their campaign launch in her home province of Pampanga.
- The Department of Health says 6 people died due to measles in Central Luzon from January 1 to February 10 this year.
- The Bureau of Customs or BOC has intercepted an estimated P90 million worth of shabu or methamphetamine hidden in a car parts shipment at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport or NAIA.
- U.S. President Donald Trump orders his administration to prioritize artificial intelligence.
- Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda is officially guesting for a special Brooklyn Nine-Nine episode airing on March 7, 2019.
