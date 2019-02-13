1
Supreme Court junks quo warranto suit vs Duterte | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
- The Supreme Court en banc votes to dismiss the quo warranto petition by suspended lawyer Elly Pamatong that sought to nullify Duterte's presidential win in 2016.
- Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman is found guilty on all 10 counts at his trial in New York City.
- The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines' website becomes the latest target in an ongoing series of cyberattacks against critical news organizations.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico