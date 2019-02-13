1
Maria Ressa arrested for cyber libel | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Rappler CEO and executive editor Maria Ressa is arrested for cyber libel early Wednesday, evening, February 13.
- Government agencies are implementing a quick mass immunization campaign amid the measles outbreak.
- The Commission on Elections or Comelec junks petitions to block the reelection bid of Senator Koko Pimentel.
- The Hollywood Reporter says Aquaman 2 is officially in the works.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico