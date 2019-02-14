1
Rappler statement on Maria Ressa’s arrest | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Rappler CEO Maria Ressa posts bail of P100,000 before a Manila court Thursday, February 14.
- The Department of Justice or DOJ says it will look into the verbal threat made by a National Bureau of Investigation or NBI agent against a Rappler reporter taking videos of Maria Ressa’s arrest.
- The United States releases a rare statement, stressing the need for due process in the cyber libel case against Rappler CEO Maria Ressa.
- The Hollywood Reporter says Aaron Paul is returning for the Breaking Bad movie.
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
Master Editor / Playback
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico