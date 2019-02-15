1
Duterte officially endorses 11 candidates for May 2019 | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
- President Rodrigo Duterte endorses 11 candidates during PDP-Laban's proclamation rally in San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan.
- The White House says U.S. President Donald Trump will sign a spending bill to avert a government shutdown but will also issue a national emergency declaration to fund his border wall.
- Nintendo comes out swinging with a battle royale-style take on puzzle video game Tetris.
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
Master Editor / Playback
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico