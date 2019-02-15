1
Pulse Asia: Bong Go breaks into May 2019 winning circle | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Pulse Asia January 2019 survey says senatorial candidate Bong Go would be in the winning circle if elections were held at this time.
- The United Kingdom voices its concern over the arrest of Rappler CEO Maria Ressa, as the country leads a global campaign to support press freedom worldwide.
- A Facebook post dated September 24, 2018 claims that the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos was paid in gold by the 'Tallano royal family of the Philippines' for being their lawyer.
- Filipino Olympic silver medalist Hidilyn Diaz will intensify her preparations leading up to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico