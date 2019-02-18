1
Oil prices to rise on February 19 | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Oil prices are going up for the second straight week on Tuesday, February 19, as oil-producing countries are expected to cut output.
- Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte says she will decide on a possible bid for the presidency by 2021.
- President Rodrigo Duterte vetoes the much-awaited Coconut Farmers and Industry Development bill because he thinks it could be unconstitutional and it lacked safeguards against abuses.
- Allan Caidic proves age is just a number as he fueled San Miguel's come-from-behind 96-83 win over Alaska in the Return of the Rivals at the Araneta Coliseum Sunday, February 17.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico