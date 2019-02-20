1
NYC chief asks Duterte to remove scholarships of ‘rebellious students’ | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
- National Youth Commission or NYC Chairman Ronald Cardema asks President Rodrigo Duterte to issue an order revoking government scholarships of students with links to the Communist Party of the Philippines or CPP, the New People’s Army and the National Democratic Front.
- Venezuela orders the closure of its air and sea border with the island nation Curacao.
- Lady Gaga and fiancé Christian Carino break up after dating for almost 3 years.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico