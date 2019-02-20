1
New EJK definition | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- A new law presents a new definition for extrajudicial killings or EJKs, especially when it comes to children in armed conflict situations.
- Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra strikes down the proposal of National Youth Commission Chairman Ronald Cardema to revoke government scholarships given to students with supposed links to leftist groups.
- State weather bureau PAGASA is now in the El Niño Advisory stage, the last stage before it is expected to declare 'full-blown' El Niño this year.
- President Rodrigo Duterte signs the universal health care law.
- Billboard says pop singer Ariana Grande is the first act in more than 50 years to claim simultaneously the top 3 spots on the U.S. singles chart.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico