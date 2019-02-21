1
Duterte forms Manila Bay task force | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Duterte creates Manila Bay rehabilitation task force
- Duterte warns Peter Lim: Better commit suicide than surrender alive
- Rappler, NUJP ask Duterte to lift coverage ban
- Putin threatens to target West with new missiles
- Think twice about lowering age of criminal responsibility – Catriona Gray
