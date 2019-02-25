1
Duterte claims he fulfilled all promises except easing EDSA traffic | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
- President Rodrigo Duterte claims he has fulfilled all of his campaign promises, except for one: easing traffic along EDSA.
- Gilas Pilipinas clinches the last FIBA World Cup berth as the best 4th placer after securing the win to improve to 7-5 in Group F.
- Self-declared interim president Juan Guaido calls on the international community to consider 'all measures to free' Venezuela after clashes at the border crossing left at least two people dead.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Analette Abesamis
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Jaen Manegdeg
Quita Chuatico